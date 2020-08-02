Mariners have cardboard cutouts of Steve Bartman, Jeffrey Maier in stands

Several MLB teams elected to fill some stadium seats with cardboard cutouts in the absence of fans, and those that have done so have decided to have some fun with the practice.

The Seattle Mariners debuted their cutouts over the weekend at T-Mobile Park. Among those in the seats are Jeffrey Maier and Steve Bartman.

lol the Mariners really out here rolling out the Jeffrey Maier and Steve Bartman cutouts pic.twitter.com/WHslBCydLF — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) August 2, 2020

Maier and Bartman are infamous for grabbing balls that may have been in play during huge moments in playoff games. Maier cost the Baltimore Orioles in 1996 against the New York Yankees, while Bartman’s name is so well-known due to his role in the Chicago Cubs’ 2003 NLCS defeat. The Mariners even took care to put them both in seats approximating where their respective incidents took place.

The Mariners aren’t the only team making creative use of cutouts, and frankly, there’s no reason for them not to at this point.