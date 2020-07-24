Chipper Jones has a cardboard cutout at Citi Field

Even with no fans in the stands, Chipper Jones is finding a way to haunt the New York Mets.

The Atlanta Braves’ official Twitter account sent out an image Friday of cardboard cutouts of Jones and his son Shea in the seats at Citi Field in New York for Opening Day.

We don’t know whose idea this was, but the Mets are definitely in on it considering it’s their stadium. It’s hilarious, too, and the Mets are showing a great sense of humor in letting it happen.

Jones was infamous for his exploits against the Mets during his career. The Hall-of Famer hit .309 with 49 home runs and 159 RBIs in 245 career games against his NL East rivals, including a .313 average with 19 home runs at Shea Stadium. He was so prolific against them that his son Shea is named after the ballpark.

Now let’s see if that cardboard cutout can make like its real-life counterpart and grab a foul ball. Probably not.