Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel has cool thread detailing his comeback attempt

Mark Appel has become somewhat infamous around baseball as a huge draft bust, but the former No. 1 overall pick is trying to change the narrative.

Appel, selected first overall by the Houston Astros in 2013, is attempting a comeback in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. On Friday, the 30-year-old shared an awesome thread sharing some life lessons he’s learned during the rise and fall of his baseball career.

The thread is lengthy and worth reading in its entirety, but a few messages did stand out.

In 2013, I was the #1 overall pick in the MLB Draft. 5 years later, I was called “the biggest bust in MLB history.” Today, I’m working my way back, and I’m here to share both the hard-earned lessons I’ve learned along the way — Mark Appel (@markappel26) September 17, 2021

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay In 2014, I experienced depression for the first time in my life. After a stretch of terrible games, I broke down and destroyed a locker room wall. When the dust settled (figuratively and literally), even though I wasn't okay, I knew my life would be. pic.twitter.com/2WNy6ImVqm — Mark Appel (@markappel26) September 17, 2021

Regularly Assess Your Reality and Redefine Your Wins When I first got injured, my reality changed, but I never honestly assessed what I needed to change. After 3 years, my health and performance continued to deteriorate. When life circumstances change, accept them and adjust. — Mark Appel (@markappel26) September 17, 2021

Don’t Be Afraid To Take a Break By January 2018, I had been hurt for the majority of two years. I was physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually drained. It was time for a break. If you are burnt out, take a break — you can pick up again when you're ready. — Mark Appel (@markappel26) September 17, 2021

Keep a Long Perspective After shoulder surgery in October 2018, it would be over 30 months before I played in another game. Without perspective, disappointment is your constant companion. With perspective, patience is your friend and progress happens quicker than expected. — Mark Appel (@markappel26) September 17, 2021

Not many players would even attempt to do what Appel is doing. It would be easy for someone who went through the various injuries and struggles he did to want nothing to do with baseball again. His lessons are hard-earned and valuable, and it’s pretty awesome that he’s willing to share them all.

Appel has spent the season at both Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has a combined ERA of 5.94 in 66.2 innings pitched.