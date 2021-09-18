 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 17, 2021

Former No. 1 pick Mark Appel has cool thread detailing his comeback attempt

September 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mark Appel

Mark Appel has become somewhat infamous around baseball as a huge draft bust, but the former No. 1 overall pick is trying to change the narrative.

Appel, selected first overall by the Houston Astros in 2013, is attempting a comeback in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. On Friday, the 30-year-old shared an awesome thread sharing some life lessons he’s learned during the rise and fall of his baseball career.

The thread is lengthy and worth reading in its entirety, but a few messages did stand out.

Not many players would even attempt to do what Appel is doing. It would be easy for someone who went through the various injuries and struggles he did to want nothing to do with baseball again. His lessons are hard-earned and valuable, and it’s pretty awesome that he’s willing to share them all.

Appel has spent the season at both Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He has a combined ERA of 5.94 in 66.2 innings pitched.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus