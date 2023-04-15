Marlins criticized over ‘classless’ Steve Bartman promotion for Cubs series

The Miami Marlins are receiving criticism over a promotion they are running.

The Marlins are scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series from April 28-30. The Marlins will be celebrating their 2003 NLCS victory that weekend.

On Friday, they sent out an email to promote ticket sales for the series by labeling it “Bartman Appreciation Weekend.”

The #Marlins are hosting Steve Bartman Appreciation Weekend from April 28-30 against the Cubs. It coincides with the next Flashback Friday. pic.twitter.com/zuFz1rcWD9 — Fish on the Farm (@marlinsminors) April 14, 2023

The Marlins went 91-71 in 2003 and received a wild card. They beat the San Francisco Giants in the NLDS and then faced the Cubs in the NLCS.

The Cubs were five outs away from winning Game 6 of the NLCS and clinching their first World Series berth since 1945. Then Luis Castillo hit a ball down the left field line that fan Steve Bartman reached out for. Bartman’s efforts prevented Moises Alou from making the catch.

Had Bartman not interfered, Alou probably would have made the catch and the Cubs would have been four outs away from the World Series. Instead, they completely melted down from there. They blew a 3-0 lead, lost 8-3, and then lost Game 7.

The Marlins advanced to the World Series and beat the Yankees for their second championship.

Bartman faced harassment and threats immediately after the incident. He became a scapegoat for Cubs fans. It wasn’t until 2016 that the Cubs finally won their next World Series, ending over a century of misery for many of their fans.

In the 20 years since the incident, Bartman has avoided the media and public attention. He has apologized, begged for privacy, and stated his desire to be left alone as much as possible. That’s why the Marlins using him as a figure to promote their 3-game series was deemed classless by many fans.

20 years later and they still won't leave Steve Bartman alone.

The poor guy never deserved any hate.

Classless move by the Marlins. https://t.co/UXx48k6EBT — Matthew Searle (@searlebaseball) April 14, 2023

A Sad look by the @Marlins. It is publicly known that Steve Bartman has been trying to distance himself from what happened in 2003 and go about his life without being in the public eye after receiving threats that put his safety in danger. https://t.co/ULrryTuk6N — Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) April 14, 2023

The Cubs were able to connect with Bartman in 2017 and gave him a World Series ring. Bartman released a statement in which he said he was “deeply moved” by the Cubs’ gesture.

All Bartman has wanted is to have his desire for privacy respected and to not be exploited. The Marlins’ marketing department failed to do both things.