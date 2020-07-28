Marlins games postponed through Sunday due to outbreak

Major League Baseball has announced some scheduling changes brought about by the coronavirus outbreak with the Miami Marlins, including postponing all Marlins games through at least Sunday.

Miami’s series against the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals have been postponed. The Philadelphia Phillies, the last team the Marlins faced, will not play their scheduled games against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. Instead, the Yankees will play the Orioles at Camden Yards on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the full press release, which also states that no team besides the Marlins has had positive COVID-19 tests since July 24.

No games have been canceled, so the plan is to make them up at some point later in the year.

There was initially talk on Monday that the MLB could shut the season down over the Marlins outbreak, but it does not sound like that was ever a consideration. The league prepared for this type of situation and knew it was a possibility once play began.