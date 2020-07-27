Report: MLB has no plans to cancel season despite Marlins outbreak

Major League Baseball postponed two games on Monday after multiple Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, but as of now there are no plans to cancel or postpone more games going forward.

The Marlins are undergoing another round of COVID-19 testing on Monday, and sources told Scott Miller of Bleacher report that the plan is for the team to take a bus from Philadelphia to Baltimore to face the Orioles on Tuesday. Players from a “taxi squad” will join the Marlins there and sub in for players who are unavailable.

The #MLB hope is to regroup today as #Marlins remain quarantined in Philly &, depending on today's test results, team would bus to Baltimore & play tomorrow's game there instead of Miami w/others from "taxi squad" joining club there and subbing in, according to industry sources — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) July 27, 2020

The series between the Marlins and Orioles was initially supposed to be held in Miami.

MLB team owners also held a call on Monday, and Miller reports that there was no talk about cancelling the season.

Commish Office will redouble health directives, e.g. players must wear masks in clubhouses, & reinforce on-field behavior prohibitions against high-fiving, spitting. — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) July 27, 2020

More than a dozen members of the Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Since they just finished a series against the Phillies, Philadelphia’s scheduled game against the New York Yankees on Monday has also been canceled until players can undergo testing.