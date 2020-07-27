Quantcast Skip to main content
Monday, July 27, 2020

Report: MLB has no plans to cancel season despite Marlins outbreak

July 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball postponed two games on Monday after multiple Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, but as of now there are no plans to cancel or postpone more games going forward.

The Marlins are undergoing another round of COVID-19 testing on Monday, and sources told Scott Miller of Bleacher report that the plan is for the team to take a bus from Philadelphia to Baltimore to face the Orioles on Tuesday. Players from a “taxi squad” will join the Marlins there and sub in for players who are unavailable.

The series between the Marlins and Orioles was initially supposed to be held in Miami.

MLB team owners also held a call on Monday, and Miller reports that there was no talk about cancelling the season.

More than a dozen members of the Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. Since they just finished a series against the Phillies, Philadelphia’s scheduled game against the New York Yankees on Monday has also been canceled until players can undergo testing.

