Marlins make noteworthy move with top trade chip Jazz Chisholm

The Miami Marlins certainly appear to be trying to showcase Jazz Chisholm to the rest of the league with the July 30 trade deadline looming.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told reporters Saturday that Chisholm will play some second base in the coming weeks, a big change from his exclusive role in center field. Schumaker said Chisholm has embraced the move back to the infield.

Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker told reporters Jazz Chisholm Jr. will now play some Second Base. Jazz was told and just like he embraced moving to CF to help, he is doing the same thing here. Lots of trade inquiries on him as expected. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 13, 2024

Chisholm started his career at second base, but was moved to center for the 2023 season. He has actually graded out better as an infielder, and interested teams presumably want to know if he still has the chops to play infield. This feels like a fairly transparent effort to demonstrate that he can and potentially bolster his trade value in the process.

Reports have suggested there has been significant interest in Chisholm, including from one American League contender. The 26-year-old appears likely to be dealt at some point within the next three weeks.