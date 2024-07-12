Yankees looking into trading for controversial ex-All-Star

The New York Yankees may be feeling like gambling men ahead of this year’s trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Friday that the Yankees have discussed the possibility of trading for Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. Heyman adds that the extent of the Yankees’ interest is unknown but says they would likely be looking for Chisholm to play mostly in the infield.

The 26-year-old Chisholm is a talented and multifaceted player who made an All-Star team with the Marlins in 2022. But he also spends a lot of time on the injured list and comes with his fair share of controversy. In the past, Chisholm has made critical comments about former teammates (including ex-Marlin Miguel Rojas) and also recently gained an unflattering distinction from his MLB peers.

But the 56-39 Yankees do need the help in the infield with Anthony Rizzo, JD Davis, and Jon Berti among their infielders who are currently hurt. We also recently heard that the NL-worst Marlins may be increasingly willing to trade Chisholm, who is batting .255 with 12 homers, 42 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases this year. Chisholm has two more seasons of arbitration eligibility left too, so he may be worth the risk for the Yankees before the July 30 deadline.