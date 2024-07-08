Marlins likely to trade Jazz Chisholm?

The Miami Marlins are certain sellers at the upcoming MLB trade deadline, and their most prominent player could be on the move.

There is a “growing belief” that the Marlins will trade center fielder Jazz Chisholm before July 30, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Chisholm is receiving real interest from around the league, though teams have previously had questions about his injury history and personality.

Chisholm is a tantalizing talent, but there seem to be some questions from other teams about what they might be getting. The former All-Star is hitting .255 with ten home runs and 17 stolen bases this season and has stayed more or less fully healthy for the first time in his MLB career. He is also still just 26 years old, and is under team control through the 2026 season.

There have been some questions about Chisholm’s attitude, and the center fielder does not have the greatest reputation around the league. In spite of that, it is easy to see why he might attract plenty of interest, and why the 32-58 Marlins would be eager to take advantage of that.