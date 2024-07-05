Report: Marlins dangling notable former All-Star for trade

The Miami Marlins may soon be parting ways with a homegrown All-Star.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Marlins are dangling infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. for trade. The news comes with less than four weeks to go before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Chisholm, 26, is a versatile talent who can play both middle infield spots as well as center field. He was also an All-Star in 2022 and has produced 10 homers, 39 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 83 games for Miami this season. But Chisholm is also injured extremely often and clearly isn’t too highly regarded by all of his peers.

The lefty-hitting Chisholm has two more seasons of arbitration eligibility left on his contract. That combined with his age and his many skills could justify the risk of an acquisition for a contending team. The toilet-swimming 30-57 Marlins seem to be fully open for business as well and sold off another big name on their roster a little while ago.