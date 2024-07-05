 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 4, 2024

Report: Marlins dangling notable former All-Star for trade

July 4, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
A Miami Marlins hat

Apr 11, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A view of a New Era Miami Marlins hat in the dugout during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins may soon be parting ways with a homegrown All-Star.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Marlins are dangling infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. for trade. The news comes with less than four weeks to go before the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Chisholm, 26, is a versatile talent who can play both middle infield spots as well as center field. He was also an All-Star in 2022 and has produced 10 homers, 39 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases in 83 games for Miami this season. But Chisholm is also injured extremely often and clearly isn’t too highly regarded by all of his peers.

The lefty-hitting Chisholm has two more seasons of arbitration eligibility left on his contract. That combined with his age and his many skills could justify the risk of an acquisition for a contending team. The toilet-swimming 30-57 Marlins seem to be fully open for business as well and sold off another big name on their roster a little while ago.

Article Tags

Jazz ChisholmMiami Marlins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus