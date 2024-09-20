Marlins manager explains decision not to walk Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani made history on Thursday night, and Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has no regrets over the way it all went down.

Ohtani blasted three home runs in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 20-4 win over the Marlins at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. The second homer was Ohtani’s 50th of the year and made him the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

The Dodgers had runners at second and third when Ohtani came to the plate in the seventh inning. The Marlins, who were trailing 11-3 at the time, could have easily justified walking Ohtani with first base open. Schumaker instead had Mike Baumann pitch to Ohtani, who blasted a 391-foot shot to left field.

When asked about pitching to Ohtani in that situation, Schumaker told reporters he felt it was the right thing to do.

“I think that’s a bad move, baseball-wise, karma-wise, baseball god-wise (to walk him). You go after him and see if you can get him out,” Schumaker said. “I think out of respect for the game, we were gonna go after him.

“He hit the home run. That’s just part of the deal. He’s hit 50 of them. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever seen. He is doing things that I’ve never seen done before in the game. If he has a couple more of these peak years, he might be the best ever to play the game. … I’m proud of the guys that were attacking him and not scared of him. That’s how you should go after it.

The Marlins were trailing by 8 runs at the time. Had Schumaker walked Ohtani, it would have looked like he was just trying to avoid being the team that allowed Ohtani to set the 50/50 record. Walking Ohtani would have made a lot more sense in a close game.

Schumaker’s explanation is consistent with the vulgar message he appeared to send from the dugout when Ohtani came to the plate.