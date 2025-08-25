MLB pitcher gives terrifying interview after getting save

Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips threw a clean ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but he was not exactly in the mood to celebrate afterward.

Phillips needed only six pitches to preserve the Marlins’ 5-3 win over the Blue Jays at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. It was somewhat surprising that Phillips was available after he threw 32 pitches in an extra-innings loss to Toronto the day before, but that was not an issue for the right-hander.

Stephen Strom of the Marlins Radio Network interviewed Phillips on the field after Sunday’s game. Phillips, who is an intense guy, was locked in. He looked like he was ready to snap at any moment. The 27-year-old was first asked when he knew he might be used on consecutive days. Phillips said he found out “when they called down.”

“They called down, I’m pi–ed off, I’m ready to go,” Phillips said.

Phillips was then asked why he gets “so pi–ed” off.” He had a very simple response.

“I don’t like hitters,” he said.

Strom also wanted to know how long it takes Phillips to cool down after he pitches, to which Phillips replied, “I never cool down.”

Eventually, Phillips started giving responses that were slightly more in depth.

MARLINS WIN!



Miami beat Toronto 5-3 on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Phillips collected his 2nd save of the season after throwing 32 pitches yesterday.



Phillips was locked in with @SStrom_ after the victory. pic.twitter.com/OyqvawsCKu — Marlins Radio Network (@MarlinsRadio) August 24, 2025

The Marlins improved to 61-69 with the win, so they remain far from playoff contention. That clearly has not stopped Phillips from taking his second MLB season very, very seriously.

Phillips made his MLB debut with the Philadelphia Phillies last year. He was mostly a starter and posted a 6.87 ERA across eight appearances (seven starts). Phillips was designated for assignment in March and then traded to Miami for cash considerations.

Phillips was inconsistent over the first half of the season with the Marlins, but he has found some momentum in the past two months. He posted a 0.59 ERA across eight appearances in July and has been effective in August as well. Phillips has lowered his ERA to 3.27 on the year.