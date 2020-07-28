Masahiro Tanaka expected to start for Yankees this weekend

Less than a month after being struck in the head by a line drive, Masahiro Tanaka is set to return to the mound this weekend.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka is likely to pitch this weekend, though he has not specified yet which game.

On July 4, Tanaka was hit in the head by a Giancarlo Stanton line drive in what was a very frightening incident. He was ultimately diagnosed with a mild concussion, but was back at Yankee Stadium within days.

Tanaka went 11-9 last season, posting a 4.45 ERA while being named to his second career American League All-Star team.