All-Star closer suffers broken finger

All-Star closer Mason Miller has suffered an injury to one of his fingers.

The Oakland A’s announced on Thursday that they had placed Miller on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Tuesday due to a fractured left hand. MLB.com reporter Martin Gallegos initially said that Miller had broken his left pinkie finger while punching a padded table in the training room. He later clarified that Miller got hurt when he “put his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise.”

Important clarification on Mason Miller injury: he did not pound the table out of frustration. He put his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise. https://t.co/BrjZHl94PB — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 25, 2024

Miller has been a standout for Oakland this season. The 25-year-old reliever is 1-1 with a 2.21 ERA and 15 saves this season. He has 70 strikeouts in 40.2 innings and is known for being one of the hardest throwers in the world.

There was some speculation that Miller could be traded, but his injury will likely complicate things.