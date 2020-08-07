Matt Harvey reportedly impressing Royals officials

Matt Harvey signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals less than two weeks ago, and apparently the right-hander has already impressed the team with the way he has thrown the ball.

Royals officials have been impressed with what they’ve seen from Harvey over the past two weeks, MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan reports. It’s unclear how he will fit into the team’s plans going forward, but Harvey is at least generating some positive attention.

Interesting development going on at the Royals alternate site at T-Bones Stadium: Club officials have been impressed with how well Matt Harvey has looked so far. “He’s throwing really well.” Stay tuned on how Harvey will fit into their plans over the next few weeks. — Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) August 7, 2020

Harvey compiled a 7.09 ERA in 59.2 innings with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He also struggled in 2018, when he made 28 starts in time split between the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds and went 7-9 with a 4.94 ERA.

Harvey appeared to have interest in playing in the Korean Baseball Organization at one point, but the Royals thought he was worth a closer look. Anything they can get out of the former Cy Young candidate would be a bonus.