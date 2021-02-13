Matt Harvey signs minor league contract with Orioles

Matt Harvey is once again trying to land on an MLB roster, this time with a new team.

Harvey has agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles, as first reported by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Harvey had a brief cameo in the majors in 2020 with the Kansas City Royals, a stint which saw him give up 15 earned runs in 11.2 innings. That came after he had supposedly impressed team officials.

The Orioles won’t be expecting much here, as Harvey hasn’t been at all effective since 2015. The pitcher turns 32 in March, so a turnaround is unlikely. The team is simply hoping to catch lightning in a bottle, much like they are with the signing of Felix Hernandez earlier in the offseason.