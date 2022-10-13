Braves’ Matt Olson made excellent use of Game 2 rain delay

Game 2 of the NLDS between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was delayed by nearly three hours due to bad weather. That was not all bad news for one of Atlanta’s key players, who made excellent use of the unexpected downtime.

Braves first baseman Matt Olson admitted after the game that he and other teammates had spent the rain delay negotiating a fantasy football trade that sounded rather significant. Olson opted not to divulge trade details for fear of getting “roasted” if the move backfires.

Before Matt Olson delivered the go-ahead RBI in Game 2, he used the extended rain delay to negotiate a key trade to improve his fantasy football roster 😆 pic.twitter.com/Dq8McGXLAG — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) October 13, 2022

“There was a lot of negotiations going on. Myself, being the GM, decided I needed to make a move,” Olson said. “I don’t know if I want to name the players. I don’t want to get roasted for it if it turns out bad. But I felt like it was the right move at the right time.”

Since Olson declined to allow the entire fantasy football community to scrutinize his move, we will simply be left to wonder. Maybe one of his teammates will fess up.

On the other hand, Olson is probably taking the smart approach here. Things have gotten pretty awkward with ex-Braves players and fantasy football leagues in the last year.

Olson’s Game 2 performance may be a good sign for the trade’s prospects if you believe in omens. He broke a scoreless tie in the 6th with a key RBI single as the Braves won 3-0.