Max Muncy admired his monster home run in Game 5

Max Muncy hit a monster home run in Game 5 of the World Series to give his Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and then admired his work.

Muncy was facing Rays starter Tyler Glasnow in the top of the fifth inning and had a full count with two outs. He obliterated a 99-mph fastball to right to give the Dodgers a cushion.

OH MY WORD MAX MUNCY JUST DESTROYED THIS BALL pic.twitter.com/3gk97Lj4HN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2020

Muncy admired his great work.

Glasnow was able to beat Muncy on the 3-1 pitch and tried it again at 3-2, but the second time Muncy burned him.

Tyler Glasnow tried to get away with the same pitch twice, but Max Muncy wouldn’t let him. At 3-1, Muncy got a 98 MPH right down the middle, which he fouled. At 3-2, Glasnow went there again at 99 MPH, but Muncy made him pay. pic.twitter.com/XFRTdA3qr5 — Positive Residual (@presidual) October 26, 2020

Muncy is known for admiring his work and has even started fights over it, so it was no surprise to see him do the same here.