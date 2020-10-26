 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 25, 2020

Max Muncy admired his monster home run in Game 5

October 25, 2020
by Larry Brown

Max Muncy home run

Max Muncy hit a monster home run in Game 5 of the World Series to give his Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas and then admired his work.

Muncy was facing Rays starter Tyler Glasnow in the top of the fifth inning and had a full count with two outs. He obliterated a 99-mph fastball to right to give the Dodgers a cushion.

Muncy admired his great work.

Glasnow was able to beat Muncy on the 3-1 pitch and tried it again at 3-2, but the second time Muncy burned him.

Muncy is known for admiring his work and has even started fights over it, so it was no surprise to see him do the same here.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus