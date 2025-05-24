Max Muncy called for controversial infraction rarely seen in baseball

One of the joys of watching Major League Baseball is that you’re likely to see something you’ve never seen before on any given day. That’s precisely what happened on Friday night during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, much to the dismay of Max Muncy.

The bottom of the fourth inning had already started poorly for Muncy, who allowed Mets designated hitter Starling Marte to reach second on a throwing error following a bunt single, but things got much worse from there.

Two batters later, with Marte on third after a Juan Soto ground out, Pete Alonzo sent a towering fly ball to right field. Teoscar Hernandez fielded it cleanly for the out and then fired a rocket to home, beating Marte for the double play.

However, the home plate umpire’s punchout was overruled by third base umpire Tripp Gibson, who cited an obscure rule that precious few have ever seen called before.

Gibson argued Muncy had violated MLB Rule 6.01(h)(2), which states “if no play is being made on the obstructed runner, the play shall proceed until no further action is possible. The umpire shall then call ‘Time’ and impose such penalties, if any, as in his judgment will nullify the act of obstruction.”

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he had never previously seen that called in his three-decade career, but Muncy claims he was aware of it although he, too, had never seen it implemented.

“The way you explain it is, if the ball gets cut from the first baseman, you have to be there to make a play. And [Gibson] felt that I wasn’t far enough away,” Muncy said after the game, via MLB.com. “He felt that I was purposely doing it, and he felt that I made a conscious effort to stand in the way. Every third baseman in the league does that. Never seen it called, and it was actually called twice tonight.”

Although the Mets clawed back and sent the game into extras following a three-run ninth inning, Max Muncy’s pair of blunders will become nothing more than a footnote as the Dodgers ultimately survived, 7-5, in 13 innings.