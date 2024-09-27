Max Muncy dropped big F-bomb during Dodgers’ division title celebration

Max Muncy must have forgotten that he was on live in the locker room.

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the NL West division on Thursday with a 7-2 win over the San Diego Padres. With the victory, the Dodgers earned their 11th division title in the last 12 seasons.

During the team’s champagne-laden celebrations in the locker room afterwards, the Dodgers infielder Muncy got a little carried away. While teammate Gavin Lux was being interviewed by Spectrum SportsNet’s David Vassegh, Muncy decided to chip in with his two cents. Turning to Vassegh, Muncy said, “We’ve gotta figure out why you’re so f–king dry over here!”

Here is the video (but obviously look out for the bad language).

Max Muncy to David Vassegh: "We gotta figure out why you're so f***ing dry"

©️SportsNetLA pic.twitter.com/58AvWY5yrY — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) September 27, 2024

That was a really crisp F-bomb too with a lot of emphasis. But Muncy, who was also puffing on a cigar at the time, clearly did not care.

The two-time All-Star Muncy has not been having a great season for the Dodgers, batting .231 overall and also being limited to just 71 games due to an oblique injury that sidelined him for over three months. But Muncy has been known in the past for his heroics in October and is obviously ready for another postseason run.