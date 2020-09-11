Max Muncy has funny line for umpire Doug Eddings after ejection

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks for arguing a called third strike, and his reaction may wind up selling more T-shirts.

Muncy took a 3-2 fastball from D-Backs pitcher Travis Bergen in the top of the 9th inning, and home plate umpire Doug Eddings rang him up. Muncy disagreed with the call and was ejected for protesting. On his way to the clubhouse, he told Eddings to “toss your f—ing self for that f—ing performance.”

Here’s the video, but beware that the caption includes inappropriate language:

"Toss your fucking self for that fucking performance" pic.twitter.com/l4Mpa2YzS3 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) September 11, 2020

Of course, this is the same Max Muncy who infamously told Madison Bumgarner to go fetch a ball out of the ocean after Bumgarner was angry that Muncy admired a home run. The quote was turned into an awesome T-shirt.

The Dodders lost 5-2 to Arizona, but Muncy certainly got his money’s worth out of his ejection.