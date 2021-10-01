Max Muncy had amazing reaction to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s huge home run

Fernando Tatis Jr. joined some elite company on Thursday when he hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium. He also left one of his opponents completely impressed.

Tatis was batting in the top of the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a runner on second and his team down 4-1. He blasted a hanging breaking ball from Tony Gonsolin to deep left field. The ball traveled out of the stadium, which is a rare feat.

That was incredible. Keep in mind that only four others have hit a ball out of Dodger Stadium during a game: Mike Piazza, Willie Stargell, Mark McGwire and Giancarlo Stanton.

Max Muncy’s reaction said it all.

Max Muncy’s reaction to the Fernando Tatis Jr. home run ball landing on top of the roof at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/MscmBR67S3 — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) October 1, 2021

How could you not be impressed?

The Dodgers won the game 8-3, so they’ll trade the embarrassment of the huge homer for the victory. But that sure was some blast by Tatis.