Max Scherzer gives troubling update on back injury

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer prematurely exited Game 3 of the World Series due to a back injury. Scherzer’s status for the rest of the series now appears to be in jeopardy.

The 3-time Cy Young winner started Monday and pitched three scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. Scherzer was seen in serious discomfort as he tried to walk back to the mound for the fourth inning (video here). He was replaced by Jon Gray, who was credited with the win in the Rangers’ 3-1 victory.

Scherzer also took a batted ball to the back in the second inning but was still able to get through the third.

Scherzer spoke to reporters about his injury status after the game. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the All-Star pitcher said his back “locked up on him” and that his status for the rest of the series “is uncertain.”

Scherzer also clarified that the back issue is not a “strain” but rather a “spasm.” He added that he had previously overcome a similar issue in 2-3 days but it could potentially linger beyond that.

Max Scherzer says his back is not a strain, but a spasm. Says he’s had this happen before and clear in 48-72 hours, and other times it has been worse. Won’t know which this is for a couple of days. — Levi Weaver (@ThreeTwoEephus) October 31, 2023

Scherzer missed both the Wild Card round and the ALDS due to a muscle strain. He was able to return to the rotation in the ALCS, where he gave up 7 runs in 6.2 innings pitched. Monday marked his first appearance in the World Series against Arizona.