Max Scherzer was in agony as he exited Game 3 with back pain

Max Scherzer cannot seem to catch a break in the postseason.

Scherzer exited Game 3 of the World Series between his Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on Monday night due to his back.

Scherzer had been nailed in the lower back by a hard hit ball from Alek Thomas in the bottom of the second inning.

JOSH JUNG, WHAT A PLAY! 🔥 The Rangers get out of the inning unscathed! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/U4A1KDbvku — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

It’s unclear whether it was that batted ball or something else that led to Scherzer developing back pain, but the Rangers starter was able to get through the third inning. Then when he tried to come out for the bottom of the fourth, he was in immediate pain. Scherzer attempted to throw one warmup pitch but had nothing on it and was taken out of the game.

Max Scherzer left tonight's game with back tightness pic.twitter.com/JQOP6WvlkC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

Jon Gray, who was slated to start Game 4 of the series, came out of the bullpen in relief of Scherzer. Gray delivered three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three. He maintained the 3-0 lead Texas had when Scherzer exited.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer in a trade with the New York Mets prior to the trade deadline. He went 4-2 in eight starts with the team but got hurt in September and missed the Wild Card Series and ALDS. But Scherzer was activated for the ALCS and made two starts against Houston. He allowed 7 runs over 6.2 innings in that series and was just starting to get into a groove during his first World Series start before getting injured yet again.