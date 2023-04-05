Max Scherzer thinks he knows what happened in brutal outing vs. Brewers

Max Scherzer got absolutely demolished by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, and he thinks he knows what may have gone wrong.

Scherzer got ripped for back-to-back-to-back home runs by the Brewers in the sixth inning of his New York Mets’ 9-0 loss on Tuesday. First Rowdy Tellez got him, then Brian Anderson, and then Garrett Mitchell.

Scherzer faced one more batter after the three home runs and issued a walk, leading to his departure.

In all, the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed five runs over 5.1 innings, taking the loss.

Scherzer said after the game that he would review video to see if he could figure out what led to the poor results. He speculated that the home runs were likely due to him missing locations on his pitches.

Max Scherzer on his struggles to find an out pitch tonight: "This is the big leagues. This is tough. I can't put my finger on it today. There'll definitely be some late nights thinking about it. Crank through the video to try to come up with it. Odds are it's just location" pic.twitter.com/jdnmm8XTXq — SNY (@SNYtv) April 5, 2023

Odds are that was the problem for Scherzer. Plus, Anderson and Mitchell were both hot in the game and they each homered an inning later too.

Even though he’s 38, there is no reason for the Mets to be too concerned about Scherzer considering how dominant he was just a season ago. What they might be concerned about is being shut out two games in a row by Milwaukee.