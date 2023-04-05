 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 4, 2023

Max Scherzer thinks he knows what happened in brutal outing vs. Brewers

April 4, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Max Scherzer ready to pitch

May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Max Scherzer got absolutely demolished by the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, and he thinks he knows what may have gone wrong.

Scherzer got ripped for back-to-back-to-back home runs by the Brewers in the sixth inning of his New York Mets’ 9-0 loss on Tuesday. First Rowdy Tellez got him, then Brian Anderson, and then Garrett Mitchell.

Scherzer faced one more batter after the three home runs and issued a walk, leading to his departure.

In all, the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed five runs over 5.1 innings, taking the loss.

Scherzer said after the game that he would review video to see if he could figure out what led to the poor results. He speculated that the home runs were likely due to him missing locations on his pitches.

Odds are that was the problem for Scherzer. Plus, Anderson and Mitchell were both hot in the game and they each homered an inning later too.

Even though he’s 38, there is no reason for the Mets to be too concerned about Scherzer considering how dominant he was just a season ago. What they might be concerned about is being shut out two games in a row by Milwaukee.

Article Tags

Max Scherzer
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus