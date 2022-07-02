Max Scherzer had cool gesture for minor league team

When MLB stars play in the minor leagues on rehab assignments, tradition dictates that they use their big league salary to pay for a high-quality postgame meal in the clubhouse. Max Scherzer apparently went above and beyond that in his rehab start on Wednesday.

Scherzer pitched for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets’ Double-A affiliate, as he worked his way back from an oblique injury. According to Jake Mintz of FOX Sports, Scherzer treated the team to a postgame dinner that featured bone-in ribeye, filet mignon, and lobster, with the price running above $7,000.

Got the inside scoop on Max Scherzer’s time as a Rumble Pony. Dude bought the entire team AirPods and dropped thousands of dollars on a huge post-game spread that included lobster and filet mignon. New @MLBONFOXhttps://t.co/6ESp7wJda3 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 1, 2022

The best may have been yet to come, though. On Friday, Rumble Ponies players were gifted Apple AirPods courtesy of Scherzer. There was no word on which model of AirPods Scherzer got the team, but even the cheapest pair retails for $129.

It’s safe to say Scherzer won some fans in the locker room by going above and beyond with his treatment. Sure, when you consider how much he’s making, it probably wasn’t a huge sacrifice for him. Still, most guys would just cover the meal and be done with it.