Mets reportedly make Max Scherzer highest-paid MLB player by far

The New York Mets have landed one of the biggest free agents on the market, and they did so by making him the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball.

The Mets are finalizing a contract with pitcher Max Scherzer, as SNY’s Andy Martino first reported. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and others, the deal is worth $130 million over three seasons.

Max Scherzer and the Mets are finalizing $130M, 3-year deal. Minor details to go only. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 29, 2021

That means the Mets will be paying Scherzer $43 million per year, which is more than any other player in baseball from an average annual value standpoint. Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is set to earn $36 million in 2022, which was previously tied with New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole for the highest pitcher’s salary.

Scherzer’s deal will also have a significantly higher AAV than Mike Trout’s. The slugger will make $37 million with the Los Angeles Angels next season.

Scherzer pitched at a Cy Young level last season and was said to be seeking a four-year deal. Considering he is 37, it would make sense if the Mets preferred to give him a higher salary over three years rather than adding an additional year onto the deal.

Though he had some issues with arm fatigue in the playoffs, Scherzer went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA last season. He was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets have already signed several other big-name free agents. They should be a clear World Series contender after pairing Scherzer with deGrom at the top of their rotation.

Photo: Aug 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks towards the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports