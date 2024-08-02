Max Scherzer heads back to IL with worrying injury

The Texas Rangers’ playoff hopes have taken a significant hit with another Max Scherzer injury.

The Rangers placed Scherzer on the 15-day IL Friday with what is being characterized as “right shoulder fatigue.” Scherzer had made just eight starts since debuting midseason following offseason back surgery.

The injury appears to be the latest in a somewhat worrying trend. Longtime Washington Post baseball writer Chelsea Janes, who covered Scherzer extensively during the pitcher’s time with the Washington Nationals, said Scherzer sounded “as uncertain as I’ve ever heard him” when discussing how long he might keep pitching during an interview last month.

When I caught up with him a month or so ago, Scherzer was as uncertain as I’ve ever heard him about how long he could keep pitching. Numbers are ok, but it hasn’t looked comfortable or easy. Now another IL stint with two months to go. https://t.co/FjOw3R8s2t — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 2, 2024

Scherzer has dealt with a litany of injuries over the past few years. He has not made 30 starts in a season since 2021, and he was dealing with major back problems during last year’s playoff run. Even when healthy, the numbers have not been quite as good as they were during Scherzer’s peak years. In eight starts this season, Scherzer’s ERA is a modest 3.89, and he has 38 strikeouts in 39.1 innings — a far cry from when he was striking out 12 batters per nine innings during his prime.

Scherzer turned 40 earlier this week. It is unclear if and when he will return to the mound for Texas this season, but there have to be some real physical worries about him at this point.