Max Scherzer asks out of start due to injury issue

May 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Max Scherzer is as big of a competitor as it gets, so you know something has to be wrong if he asks out of a game. But that’s what happened on Wednesday night.

Scherzer was pitching in the top of the sixth inning with his New York Mets holding a 6-2 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals. After throwing a 0-1 pitch to Albert Pujols in the dirt, Scherzer looked over to the Mets’ dugout to get the attention of his coaches and trainers. The ace then waved his hand by his neck to signify that he was done.

The ace had allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk over 5.2 innings before exiting the game. Scherzer entered the game 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA. He was looking like his usual dominant self.

In addition to Scherzer, the Mets have starters Chris Bassitt, Tylor McGill and Carlos Carrasco, who have looked good this season. But the team is still without ace Jacob deGrom, who remains far from a return. If Scherzer misses any time as well, the Mets’ dominant rotation will suddenly have some vulnerability.

