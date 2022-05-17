Mets provide injury update on Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom has not pitched in the regular season for the New York Mets since last year, but all signs point to a return in the not-too-distant future.

On Tuesday, the Mets released an update on deGrom’s health. In spring training, deGrom suffered a stress reaction in his right shoulder. According to the latest MRI, the two-time Cy Young Award-winner’s injury is improving.

Update on Jacob deGrom: He underwent follow-up imaging yesterday that revealed continued healing in the scapula. He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate. pic.twitter.com/MwuVCxjaQS — New York Mets (@Mets) May 17, 2022

“[deGrom] underwent follow-up imaging yesterday that revealed continued healing in the scapula,” the team wrote. “He will continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program, and we will provide an update on his progress when appropriate.”

The Mets did not give a specific timetable for his return, but given the fact that he isn’t throwing from a mound just yet, it may be a while before we see him in a game.

The right-hander started throwing off of flat ground last week.

When healthy, deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in the sport. In 15 starts last season, the 34-year-old had a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts and just 11 walks.

The Mets haven’t skipped a beat in deGrom’s absence, however.

The team entered Tuesday 23-13 and at the top of their division.

Met pitchers have the eighth-lowest team ERA (3.40) and third-lowest WHIP (1.10) in MLB as well.

Adding a healthy deGrom back into a rotation that already features Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt and Carlos Corrasco will further bolster what has already been a strength for the team this season.