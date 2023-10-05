Max Scherzer hints at possible return from injury during playoffs

The Texas Rangers will play in the ALDS after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card series, and that seems to be great news for Max Scherzer’s hopes of pitching in the postseason.

Scherzer said during the Rangers’ postgame celebration on Wednesday that he felt like he was “turning a corner” and thinks there could be “a path” to him pitching in the playoffs. He made the remarks on the same day that he threw a pregame bullpen session.

Everyone else wore the new T-shirts for the celebration. Max Scherzer did not. He has *that look*, and he's encouraged that he could contribute as the Rangers keep going. "Based on today, I'm turning a corner, I see a path," he said. "You never know." https://t.co/oz0smFIGGO — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 4, 2023

Scherzer last pitched on Sept. 12, when he left a start against the Toronto Blue Jays with a muscle strain. At the time, the Rangers said it was unlikely that he would be able to return for the postseason.

It is no secret that Scherzer is a very determined character. The ALDS against Baltimore still looks to be a bridge too far for a potential comeback, but he may be targeting a potential ALCS appearance to try and get back on the mound.