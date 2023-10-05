 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 5, 2023

Max Scherzer hints at possible return from injury during playoffs

October 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Max Scherzer looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his glove and hat inspected between innings against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers will play in the ALDS after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Wild Card series, and that seems to be great news for Max Scherzer’s hopes of pitching in the postseason.

Scherzer said during the Rangers’ postgame celebration on Wednesday that he felt like he was “turning a corner” and thinks there could be “a path” to him pitching in the playoffs. He made the remarks on the same day that he threw a pregame bullpen session.

Scherzer last pitched on Sept. 12, when he left a start against the Toronto Blue Jays with a muscle strain. At the time, the Rangers said it was unlikely that he would be able to return for the postseason.

It is no secret that Scherzer is a very determined character. The ALDS against Baltimore still looks to be a bridge too far for a potential comeback, but he may be targeting a potential ALCS appearance to try and get back on the mound.

Article Tags

Max ScherzerMLB Playoffs 2023Texas Rangers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus