Mets bolster outfield, bullpen in trade with Reds

The New York Yankees traded for Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday, and the Mets followed with a trade of their own 24 hours later.

The Mets on Thursday acquired reliever Phillip Diehl and outfielder Tyler Naquin from the Cincinnati Reds. In return, the Mets are sending minor leaguers Jose Acuna and Hector Rodriguez to Cincinnati. Because Naquin will be a free agent after the season, the Mets did not have to pay a steep price and were able to keep their top 30 prospects according to MLB.com.

The Reds will receive minor leaguers Jose Acuna and Hector Rodriguez from the Mets, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 29, 2022

The Mets have been one of the more active teams in baseball as the August 2 trade deadline approaches. Last week, the team traded for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

Although both players from the Reds are not necessarily big-time acquisitions, they could provide some extra depth for the Mets’ outfield and bullpen. Entering Thursday, Naquin was hitting .245 with six home runs and 31 RBI. Diehl has pitched in just five major league games this season. He has an 11.12 ERA and has allowed seven earned runs in 5.2 innings.

With less than one week until the deadline, the Mets may be far from done making moves to improve their roster.