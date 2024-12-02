All-Star closer Clay Holmes drawing free agent interest for surprising role

Clay Holmes was an All-Star reliever for the New York Yankees in 2024, but some teams are reportedly interested in signing him to occupy a different role.

Several teams have inquired about signing Holmes as a starting pitcher, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The New York Mets are among the teams to make such an inquiry.

Holmes was a starter in the minor leagues, but has only made four starts at the MLB level, all of them as a rookie with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018. The right-hander turns 32 in March, and there would certainly be risks to this approach, but teams obviously see untapped upside in Holmes if they are willing to consider the possibility.

There is also precedent for such a move working with other pitchers. Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo became a full-time starter in 2023 after several seasons in the bullpen, and the 35-year-old just finished third in American League Cy Young voting. That, among other success stories, has led to Holmes being considered a possible starter by multiple teams.

Holmes has been one of the Yankees’ top late-inning options for each of the last three seasons, and he has 74 total saves with a 2.85 ERA in 189.2 innings of work since the start of the 2022 campaign. He lost the closer job due to some late-season struggles in 2024, but he looked better in the playoffs as he allowed only three runs in 12 innings of work.