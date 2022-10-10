Mets announcer criticizes Buck Showalter over Musgrove substance check

Buck Showalter made the bold decision to initiate a substance check of San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove on Sunday night, and longtime New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen does not think it was the right move.

Musgrove was dominant in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series between the Padres and Mets. The right-hander helped his team win the series by allowing no runs and just one hit in seven innings. Prior to the start of the bottom of the sixth, Showalter asked the umpiring crew to check Musgrove for foreign substances. The umps complied and checked everything from Musgrove’s glove to his ears.

Nothing was found, and Musgrove went on to pitch a 1-2-3 sixth. The Padres won 6-0. After the game, Cohen said he thought Showalter embarrassed himself.

Strong words from Gary Cohen here. The crowd didn't like it. pic.twitter.com/wmf2BSOSFQ — Sports TV News & Updates (@TVSportsUpdates) October 10, 2022

“It smacked of desperation, and it was fairly embarrassing, I thought, for Buck to do that in that spot,” Cohen said. “It was not necessary. As it turned out, Musgrove was not cheating. I think If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right, and Buck wasn’t right.”

To Musgrove’s credit, he did not let the substance check rattle him. He threw two more scoreless innings after being examined by the umps. He even mocked the Mets with a funny move afterward (video here).

The Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday. The Mets will spend another offseason answering questions about a collapse.