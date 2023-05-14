 Skip to main content
Mets announcers rip Nationals, MLB over rain delay decision

May 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
A Mets fan boos

The New York Mets’ TV announcers ripped the Washington Nationals and MLB over a rain delay decision made on Saturday.

The Mets and Nationals played two-plus innings on Saturday before the game was delayed by rain with the Nats leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning. The game then was delayed for four hours before it was announced that the contest would be suspended and resumed the next day.

But that’s not the worst part.

The game will be resumed at 12:35 pm ET on Sunday as part of a split-admission doubleheader. That means those with tickets and parking for Saturday’s game will only be able to attend the resumed game on Sunday. Additionally, those who had tickets for Sunday’s game on Mother’s Day will have to adjust their plans since the first pitch for that game has been pushed back to 4:35 pm ET. So ticket holders for either weekend game are having to adjust their plans.

The Mets’ TV announcers on SNY were not fans of the decision nor the treatment of the fans.

“For me, to take this long to come to a decision. To make these people wait out here without any clue. I don’t know. That to me is just unconscionable,” Keith Hernandez said.

“It’s really a shameful episode on the part of Major League Baseball to permit this to happen and then to come to this kind of a resolution, to charge fans twice tomorrow rather than play straight through with the completion of the suspended game,” announcer Gary Cohen said.

That’s a raw deal for the fans — especially those who stuck it out for four hours on Saturday waiting on a decision.

