Report: Mets believe Yoenis Cespedes is safe

Yoenis Cespedes went AWOL on Sunday and did not inform the New York Mets of his whereabouts, but the team is apparently confident that there is no need to be concerned for the slugger’s health or safety.

The Mets have been given reason to believe Cespedes is safe, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

There is belief within the Mets organization that Cespedes is safe, but still no explanation why he didn't show up at the ballpark today. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 2, 2020

It is unusual that the Mets know Cespedes is safe but have no idea why he did not report for Sunday’s game against the Braves, so it’s possible the team knows more than it is willing to disclose at this point.

Cespedes played both Friday and Sunday in Atlanta. The 34-year-old has two home runs in eight games this season despite coming off a fractured ankle and multiple heel surgeries.

This is not the first time the Mets have had a player go AWOL, as Matt Harvey no-showed a few years ago and the team sent security to look for him. Harvey ended up getting suspended, which made sense given the reasons for his absence.