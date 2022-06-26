Mets players had fun with Buck Showalter after latest win

Things are going well for the New York Mets, as is obvious from their postgame antics on Sunday.

The Mets moved to 47-26 with their 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday, and things got a bit silly in the postgame handshakes. Several Mets players, seemingly unimpressed with manager Buck Showalter’s insistence on wearing his pullover in Miami in June, tried to get it off him.

The guys tried to rip off Buck's jacket 😂 pic.twitter.com/Kz4s7Xn2tq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 25, 2022

No chance, guys. That thing is on there tight.

Obviously, the Mets are in a good mood. They lead the NL East by five games, are certainly on their way to the playoffs, and have to be considered one of the favorites to win the World Series. Plus, they’re not even at full health yet. They will be a scary opponent in the playoffs.