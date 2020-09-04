Mets had cool dirt tribute for Tom Seaver after his death

New York Mets players offered a very cool tribute to Tom Seaver for their game on Thursday.

The Mets beat the Yankees 9-7 in 10 innings in a makeup game from August 23. For the game, the team’s players all put spots of dirt on their right knee. That was a nod to Seaver, who often had a spot of dirt on his right knee due to his pitching mechanics and follow-through.

The Mets are wearing dirt on their right knee as a tribute to Tom Seaver, who’s knee would hit the ground as a result of his delivery pic.twitter.com/LyGvIAW9Zs — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 3, 2020

Seaver died on Monday at 75 due to dementia from Lyme’s disease and COVID-19. The news of his death was reported on Wednesday.

Seaver was a 12-time All-Star during his 20-year MLB career. He won NL Rookie of the Year, three Cy Young Awards and is a Baseball Hall of Famer. He received numerous tributes via Twitter after news of his death spread.