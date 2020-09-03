Tom Seaver receives Twitter tributes after news of his death

Legendary Hall of Famer Tom Seaver died on Monday at the age of 75, and many were quick to pay tribute to the former New York Mets pitcher after news of his death was shared on Wednesday.

Seaver, who was a 12-time All-Star during his 20-year playing career, received tributes online. Many of the tributes came from colleagues in the game and others came from members of the media. Here’s a look at some of the tributes.

My heart is heavy tonight after hearing of the passing of one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history, Tom Seaver. My condolences go out to Nancy and the Seaver family. He was one of the toughest pitchers I faced in my career and off the field he was a great person. RIP. — Larry Bowa (@LarryBowa10) September 3, 2020

Saddened to hear my friend, Tom Seaver, has passed away. My condolences to Nancy&The Seaver family. Baseball lost the best pitcher of my era. #RIPTomTerrific @masnOrioles @Mets @Orioles — Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) September 3, 2020

Everyone knows he was a great pitcher. But he was an even greater person. RIP to my friend Tom! pic.twitter.com/S7lRXhJ50r — Dwight Gooden (@DocGooden16) September 3, 2020

My god I yes got the bad news the legend pass away sad news TERRIFIC rip my man a awesome pitcher but he was a better person pic.twitter.com/pcTd9UuL7a — Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) September 3, 2020

We are devastated to hear of the loss of Mets icon Tom Seaver. Tom was a legendary player, man and friend. The world has lost one of the greatest players of all time. pic.twitter.com/kkdNV87o34 — Yogi Berra Museum (@YogiBerraMuseum) September 3, 2020

RIP Tom Seaver, forever a Mets legend.pic.twitter.com/T5sI8D6HaA — SNY (@SNYtv) September 3, 2020

We mourn the passing of Tom Seaver, a Hall of Fame pitcher and World Series champion. He was 75. pic.twitter.com/KcSBQTk0rL — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2020

Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o — New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020

The Cincinnati Reds mourn the death of Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. pic.twitter.com/lbRQHEmEzo — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 3, 2020

From media members:

You can’t understand fully the presence & stature of an athlete unless you lived through it. Tom Seaver had such an aura. He just oozed excellence/the technical standard. A statesman quality. Regal. A mechanical machine, built to pitch, with a mind to generate precise power #RIP pic.twitter.com/RN8QufVUTB — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) September 3, 2020

Rest in peace, Tom Terrific. Your greatness will never b diminished by time, and your legend will only grow. https://t.co/5UQ86kx39S — Claire Smith (@MzCSmith) September 3, 2020

When the #Reds traded for Seaver on June 15, 1977, I and a lot of fans figured they were on their way to a third straight title. He started two days later and shut out the Expos, 6-0, on three hits to keep the Reds 6 1/2 back of the Dodgers. They never got any closer. R.I.P, — John Fay (@johnfayman) September 3, 2020

And this was from New York’s governor.

Tonight, we lost a baseball legend. Tom Seaver led the ‘69 Mets to the most improbable championship in MLB history, and he left his mark as the greatest Met in franchise history. He was a giant, and his legacy will not soon be forgotten. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 3, 2020

Seaver died from complications due to dementia, Lyme’s disease and COVID-19.