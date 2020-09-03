 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 2, 2020

Tom Seaver receives Twitter tributes after news of his death

September 2, 2020
by Larry Brown

Tom Seaver

Legendary Hall of Famer Tom Seaver died on Monday at the age of 75, and many were quick to pay tribute to the former New York Mets pitcher after news of his death was shared on Wednesday.

Seaver, who was a 12-time All-Star during his 20-year playing career, received tributes online. Many of the tributes came from colleagues in the game and others came from members of the media. Here’s a look at some of the tributes.

From media members:

And this was from New York’s governor.

Seaver died from complications due to dementia, Lyme’s disease and COVID-19.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus