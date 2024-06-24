Mets’ Edwin Diaz ejected over sticky substance found on his hand

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected Sunday before even throwing out a single pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill.

Diaz was slated to take the mound for the bottom of the 9th inning with the Mets looking to protect a 5-2 over the Cubs.

Umpires noticed Diaz’s hand looking rather slick and shiny. After inspecting the 30-year-old Puerto Rican’s hand, 3rd base umpire Vic Carapazza tossed Diaz from the ballgame.

Edwin Díaz was ejected from the game before throwing a pitch after umpires checked him for sticky stuff (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/Yjasxgl99I — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2024

Edwin Diaz was ejected for a foreign substance as soon as he entered the game for the save pic.twitter.com/RmlGtgqVT4 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 24, 2024

Mets reliever Drew Smith took Diaz’s place and preserved his team’s 5-2 lead to complete the save.

MLB has implemented more stringent inspection rules for sticky substances over the last few years.

Diaz could potentially be suspended for 10 games if the ruling on the substance on his hand is upheld.

Diaz claimed that he used “the same thing always,” which he described as a combination of rosin, sweat, and a little dirt.

Edwin Díaz says he uses "the same thing always" on his hands and was "really surprised" he was ejected tonight: pic.twitter.com/Nk4nHalbT4 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 24, 2024

Diaz’s brief appearance Sunday was just his sixth since returning from the injured list on May 24. Diaz has allowed just one earned run over 5.0 innings of work over that span.