Jerry Seinfeld thinks 1 thing has jinxed the Mets

The New York Mets’ lead in the NL East disappeared on Tuesday night, and Jerry Seinfeld thinks he knows where things went wrong.

SNYTV’s Instagram account posted that the Mets on Tuesday night had lost sole possession of first place for the first time since April 11. The Mets lost to the Pirates, while the Braves beat the A’s, leaving the teams with identical 86-51 records.

Seinfeld, a huge Mets fan, commented on SNY’s Instagram post about the lead disappearing.

Jerry Seinfeld blames Timmy Trumpet for the Mets losing their division lead pic.twitter.com/aOX5CcHM78 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 7, 2022

“I blame that stupid Trumpet performance. Celebrating in season. We haven’t won anything yet. Bad mojo,” Seinfeld wrote in one comment.

In a second comment, Seinfeld drew a comparison between the Timmy Trumpet performance and what happened in the 2000 World Series.

“Same as when Baja Men showed up to play ‘Who Let Dogs Out’ in 2000 WS. Series ended right there,” Seinfeld wrote.

Seinfeld is talking the song “Who Let the Dogs Out,” which became a hit in 2000. The Mets used it as their rally song that season and rode it to the 2000 World Series, which they lost to the intracity rival Yankees in five games. The Baja Men performed at the World Series that year and gave the team bad mojo, according to Seinfeld.

Mets closer Edwin Diaz is having a spectacular season. He has drawn attention for his fun bullpen entrance, which features the trumpet playing of Timmy Trumpet in the song “Narco.” Timmy Trumpet even attended a few games between the Mets and Dodgers last week and got to play the song live on Wednesday.

The Mets had lost three in a row heading into Wednesday’s doubleheader against Pittsburgh, which likely led to the feeling of panic among Mets fans.

All Seinfeld wants is to see the Mets win their first World Series since 1986. Is that too much to ask for?