Report: Mets open to trading surprising star player

The New York Mets are open to trading one of their best players, if one report is to be believed.

The Mets traded numerous players prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline. They let go of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Tommy Pham, David Robertson, Mark Canha, Dominic Leone and Eduardo Escobar.

Scherzer told The Athletic that he waived his no-trade clause after being told by Mets GM Billy Eppler and owner Steve Cohen that the team was unlikely to contend until 2025 or 2026. In that same conversation, Scherzer said the Mets are open to trading players who are set to become free agents after 2024.

One Mets player who will be a free agent after 2024 is Pete Alonso.

This season, Alonso made his third All-Star team. He was the NL home run champion in 2019, which was the same season he won NL Rookie of the Year. Alonso led the NL with 131 RBIs last season.

The team’s decision to sell players at the deadline coupled with Scherzer’s comments led reporters to ask Cohen on Wednesday about Alonso’s status.

“We love Pete as a Met,” Cohen said. “He’s an integral part of the Mets. He’s still with us for another year. We hope we work things out.”

The Mets have some major payroll commitments ahead between the money owed to Francisco Lindor (signed through 2031), Brandon Nimmo (signed through 2030) and Starling Marte (through 2025). After their big offseason led to a bust of a season, Cohen might be reluctant to lock in another player to a huge deal, even one with big power like Alonso.

In retrospect, the Mets may have dodged a big bullet with the Carlos Correa deal not working out. Making another financial commitment through 2030 might not be at the top of the Mets’ list.