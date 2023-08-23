Report: 1 NL team tried to trade for Pete Alonso

If the New York Mets make Pete Alonso available in a trade this offseason, there is one team that will likely be involved in the talks.

The Milwaukee Brewers “made a significant push” to acquire Alonso at the trade deadline this season, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Tuesday.

The Mets unloaded several notable players at the trade deadline and shifted their focus toward rebuilding. But they did keep Alonso, who is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Mets reportedly were seeking one of Milwaukee’s top-five prospects in a potential deal for the first baseman.

While the Mets kept Alonso, the Brewers made a deal with Pittsburgh to acquire Carlos Santana. Santana is batting .184 since the trade and has hit six home runs.

The Mets have said they love Alonso, who is a homegrown player with rare power. But Alonso will be 30 years old during free agency, so a long-term contract for him could give the Mets pause. Alonso has hit 39 home runs this season and is close to reaching his third career 40-home run season.