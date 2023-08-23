 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 22, 2023

Report: 1 NL team tried to trade for Pete Alonso

August 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Pete Alonso swinging a bat

Apr 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

If the New York Mets make Pete Alonso available in a trade this offseason, there is one team that will likely be involved in the talks.

The Milwaukee Brewers “made a significant push” to acquire Alonso at the trade deadline this season, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Tuesday.

The Mets unloaded several notable players at the trade deadline and shifted their focus toward rebuilding. But they did keep Alonso, who is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season.

The Mets reportedly were seeking one of Milwaukee’s top-five prospects in a potential deal for the first baseman.

While the Mets kept Alonso, the Brewers made a deal with Pittsburgh to acquire Carlos Santana. Santana is batting .184 since the trade and has hit six home runs.

The Mets have said they love Alonso, who is a homegrown player with rare power. But Alonso will be 30 years old during free agency, so a long-term contract for him could give the Mets pause. Alonso has hit 39 home runs this season and is close to reaching his third career 40-home run season.

Article Tags

Milwaukee BrewersPete Alonso
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus