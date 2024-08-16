Mets face backlash over ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl first pitch

The New York Mets were criticized this week over their decision to have a certain viral internet star throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Tennessee native Hailey Welch threw out the first pitch prior to Thursday’s series finale between the Mets and Oakland A’s at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Most people know Welch as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” and anyone who has been on any form of social media over the past few months or so is probably familiar with her.

Hailey Welch throws out the first pitch at today's Mets game

Welch, who is 22, was interviewed on the street during a music festival in Nashville earlier this year and became famous when she talked about a sexual move that involves spitting. She said “hawk tuah” as she demonstrated the spitting move, and a meme was born.

The decision to host Welch as a special guest resulted in some controversy for the Mets. Several people blasted the team.

"Hey Dad, who's that throwing out the first pitch? Is that one of the '86 Mets daughters?" "No son, it's Hawk Tuah. Give me a few years, I'll explain." 🤣🤣🤣 Come on, Mets. Pathetic.

Took my 9 year old daughter to the Mets game and now I'm explaining what "hawk tuah" is

The Mets are the biggest joke of an organization in professional sports. Historic Collapses. Richest Owner in Baseball and can't win. Forced memes like Trumpet, Grimace, & OMG. Now Hawk Tuah girl. Abolish the Mets.

One Mets beat writer even said he was not allowed to mention who threw out the first pitch.

Update: I am not allowed to mention in Newsday who threw out the first pitch for the Mets today.

If the Mets were trying to generate some publicity, they succeeded. We know of at least one MLB star who may have appreciated the decision, but a lot of fans felt hosting Welch was not a family-friendly choice for the Mets.