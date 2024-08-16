 Skip to main content
Mets face backlash over ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl first pitch

August 16, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Hailey Welch throws out a first pitch

The New York Mets were criticized this week over their decision to have a certain viral internet star throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Tennessee native Hailey Welch threw out the first pitch prior to Thursday’s series finale between the Mets and Oakland A’s at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Most people know Welch as the “Hawk Tuah Girl,” and anyone who has been on any form of social media over the past few months or so is probably familiar with her.

Welch, who is 22, was interviewed on the street during a music festival in Nashville earlier this year and became famous when she talked about a sexual move that involves spitting. She said “hawk tuah” as she demonstrated the spitting move, and a meme was born.

The decision to host Welch as a special guest resulted in some controversy for the Mets. Several people blasted the team.

One Mets beat writer even said he was not allowed to mention who threw out the first pitch.

If the Mets were trying to generate some publicity, they succeeded. We know of at least one MLB star who may have appreciated the decision, but a lot of fans felt hosting Welch was not a family-friendly choice for the Mets.

