Mets fans bust out a harsh chant during the team’s awful 6-error game

New York Mets fans are really going through it right now.

The Mets’ downward slide continued on Wednesday with back-to-back losses in a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs . Combined with a loss to the Cubs the night before as well, the three-game series sweep dropped the Mets to a brutal 34-46 on the season.

During the second leg of the doubleheader at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., Mets fans decided to cope by serenading their team with a harsh chant. With the Mets already facing all but certain defeat in the ninth inning, the crowd busted out into a loud refrain of “Pete Alonso !”

Here is the video.

The Mets are falling to 12 games under .500 in late June and the crowd is chanting “PETE ALONSO” pic.twitter.com/AJOwj8iibU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 25, 2026

Wednesday’s second loss for the Mets (by a final score of 10-5) proved to be one of their very worst performances of the season. The Mets made six total errors over the course of the game, many of which were on routine plays.

The Mets have committed SIX errors tonight… pic.twitter.com/arGejpQIQD — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) June 25, 2026

As for Alonso, the five-time All-Star, he was a Met from 2019-25 before leaving in free agency this past offseason to sign with the Baltimore Orioles . While the 38-44 O’s are not too much better themselves this year, Alonso is probably feeling vindicated that he did not stick around for one of the most pitiful Mets seasons in quite some time.