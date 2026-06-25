Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Mets fans bust out a harsh chant during the team’s awful 6-error game

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Mets fans chanting

New York Mets fans are really going through it right now.

The Mets’ downward slide continued on Wednesday with back-to-back losses in a doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs. Combined with a loss to the Cubs the night before as well, the three-game series sweep dropped the Mets to a brutal 34-46 on the season.

During the second leg of the doubleheader at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., Mets fans decided to cope by serenading their team with a harsh chant. With the Mets already facing all but certain defeat in the ninth inning, the crowd busted out into a loud refrain of “Pete Alonso!”

Here is the video.

Wednesday’s second loss for the Mets (by a final score of 10-5) proved to be one of their very worst performances of the season. The Mets made six total errors over the course of the game, many of which were on routine plays.

As for Alonso, the five-time All-Star, he was a Met from 2019-25 before leaving in free agency this past offseason to sign with the Baltimore Orioles. While the 38-44 O’s are not too much better themselves this year, Alonso is probably feeling vindicated that he did not stick around for one of the most pitiful Mets seasons in quite some time.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App