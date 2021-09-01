 Skip to main content
Mets acting GM Zack Scott charged with DUI

September 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

The New York Mets are dealing with another crisis, this time stemming from the actions of acting GM Zack Scott.

As first reported by Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy, and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post, Scott was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday. Scott was found asleep in his car at 4:17 a.m. in White Plains, and refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer test. Scott underwent a field sobriety test instead, which he failed.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Scott had been at the home of Mets owner Steve Cohen earlier that night. Cohen had been hosting a fundraiser for the team foundation, and both Scott and the players were present at the event.

Scott was charged and released and is due back in court on Thursday.

The Mets issued a statement saying they are “surprised and disappointed,” adding that Scott will not travel with the team on the next road trip.

Scott is serving as acting GM because Jared Porter was fired after only a month on the job over sexual harassment allegations. It has been a bad month for the Mets overall, including players essentially feuding with fans in public, and this really caps it all off.

