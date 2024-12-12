Mets reportedly looking to trade 2-time All-Star outfielder after Juan Soto addition

Juan Soto’s arrival on the New York Mets could mean bad news for another multi-time All-Star.

Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic report this week that the Mets are looking to trade outfielder Starling Marte and would be willing to absorb some of his salary in order to facilitate a trade. Marte will be making $20.75 million next season in the final year of his contract with the team.

Marte is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner who was the Mets’ regular right fielder last season. Overall, he hit .269 with seven home runs, 40 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 94 regular season games.

But Marte is 36 years old now, and he missed two months last season due to a knee injury. He is also no longer needed in right field with the Mets adding superstar slugger Juan Soto on an absolutely humongous contract.

Soto and Brandon Nimmo are projected to be the Mets’ corner outfielders next season, and the likes of Tyrone Taylor, Jose Siri, and top prospect Drew Gilbert are all candidates to see time in center field. Marte could still end up staying with the Mets as a designated hitter, but it is unclear if that is a role that he would be willing to accept. The 13-year MLB veteran Marte also had some ugly moments in the field last season, so it makes perfect sense for the Mets to try to move him as an expiring contract.