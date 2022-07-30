Mets reportedly set Jacob deGrom return date

The New York Mets are finally set to send Jacob deGrom to the mound at the MLB level.

deGrom, who has not pitched in the Major Leagues in over a year, is set to start Tuesday’s game against Washington, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The Mets plan to initially keep deGrom on a strict pitch count, but envision any restrictions being eliminated by the end of the regular season.

In setting deGrom to start Tuesday, the Mets ensure that he and Max Scherzer will be able to function as a one-two punch atop their rotation. Scherzer is already slated to start Monday’s series opener.

deGrom’s return was already imminent after he joined the team for their weekend series against Miami.

The 34-year-old deGrom is coming back from a shoulder injury, which explains the Mets’ initial cautiousness with him. The two-time Cy Young winner was having a historic season in 2021 before the injury cut it short, having posted a 1.08 ERA through 15 starts before his campaign was ended prematurely.