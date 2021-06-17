Mets may have Jacob deGrom stop swinging at plate over injury concerns

Jacob deGrom is having one of the finest pitching seasons in history, but he’s struggled to stay completely healthy through it.

deGrom left Wednesday’s start after three innings due to shoulder tightness. MRIs and various exams continue to show nothing serious, but it marked the third time he was removed from a game early due to an issue with either his right shoulder, arm, or side. He has also missed several starts with similar issues.

While it doesn’t appear serious, both deGrom and the Mets are frustrated with both the lingering issue and the inability to get to the bottom of what’s causing it. On Thursday, Mets manager Luis Rojas revealed that the team has not ruled out hitting as a possible cause, and might ask deGrom to stop swinging during his at-bats.

Rojas says since Mets don’t know the source of deGrom’s recent injuries, and the team is not ruling out that they derived from hitting, they might tell him to refrain from swinging his next time at the plate. — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) June 17, 2021

deGrom has actually gone 11-for-26 on the season, hitting a remarkable .423 with 6 RBIs. In fact, he’s driven in at least one run in five of his 11 starts, including his last two outings.

As good as deGrom has been at the plate, it’s his pitching that makes all the headlines. That’s what the Mets need him healthy for. If having him stand at the plate and take three strikes helps keep him healthy, that’s what they’ll do.

Even if hitting isn’t behind deGrom’s injury issues, the fact that it’s a concern is one of several reasons that this MLB rule change is inevitable.