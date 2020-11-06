Universal DH may remain in MLB beyond this season

MLB utilized a universal designated hitter during the shortened 2020 regular season. That is a rule that may remain for the future.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote a lengthy 20 questions column that he published on Wednesday. In the column, Passan said that the MLB players want a universal DH. He also said that front offices would favor a universal DH as well coming off a season where they had it.

MLB owners would like to have expanded playoffs moving forward like they had this year. They might try to get the players to agree to expanded playoffs in exchange for the universal DH, but the players would be less willing to have that.

The players would be in favor of a universal DH because it should improve the job and salary market since NL teams will want an extra hitter in the lineup.

The question of the NL adding a DH has been around for several years. They have trended towards potentially adding one, and it seems like it may stick around for 2021 and beyond.